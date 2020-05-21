The Chief Imam of Ore Olohun Mosque, Ilorin, Alhaji Isiaka Balogun, has advised Muslims to celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr on a low key and as well avoid social gathering to stay safe from COVID-19.

Balogun, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, said there was no need for wild celebration.

He said muslims needed to avoid social gathering and unnecessary visitation during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The said: “The world at large is fighting a serious battle for survival against the COVID-19.

“We are not expected to merry and celebrate wildly at this trying time.

“Let us be careful in whatever we do and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Let us thank Allah for keeping us safe up till this moment.

“Stay indoors and celebrate with your family.

“Don’t invite crowd to your house for celebration.

“Avoid social gathering and stay safe.”

Balogun warned the public to cooperate with the government to end the pandemic by adhering to physical distancing, using face masks and hand washing rules.

He said: “Fighting coronavirus is everybody’s business and not Government’s alone.

“We need to be obedient and follow the rules of safety as stipulated by health officials.”

NAN reports that many states had already modified their lockdown orders on religious worships as the Eid-el-Fitr celebration approached while others retained the restriction order until the pandemic era subsided.