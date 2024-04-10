Eid-el-Fitr: Baba Adeen of Osun State rejoices with Muslims

The Baba Adeen of Osun State, Dr. Fatai Adesina Kolawole, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, culminating into Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

He charged them to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan by ensuring continuity of good deeds practiced during the Holy month.

While praying to Allah to reward Muslims for their sacrifices during the month of Ramadan, Dr. Kolawole said: “We shouldn’t forget the important lessons of the Ramadan which includes improving our bond with the underprivileged and poor members of society.”

He appealed to Muslims to continue to live harmoniously with others irrespective of tribe or religion.

He also advised them to prioritise the education of their children and to always respect the rights of women.

The Baba Adeen of Osun State urged them to be security conscious and shun crime and inimical acts.

Kolawole prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed and urged the people of Osun State to cooperate with federal and state governments.

The Baba Adini of Osun State rejoiced with the League of Imams and Alfas, Muslims leaders and scholars as well as the entire Muslims in the state on the occasion of 2024 Eid-El-Fitri celebration.