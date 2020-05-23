Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised governments at all levels to ensure that the welfare of the people is a priority in planning for the post COVID-19 era.

Abubakar gave the advice in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja to mark this year’s Eid-il-fitr celebration.

He urged people in leadership positions all over the world to learn from countless examples of how Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and his immediate disciples took the welfare of the people as priority in administration of a state.

“This time calls for sacrifice in leadership. This is no time for extravagance and living in luxury,” the former vice president said.

Abubakar enjoined Muslims to continue to remember that it was part of their faith to protect all lives and to abide by regulations from those in authority.

He said the protocols about avoidance of crowded places, social distancing and regular washing of hands were for the benefit of humankind.

According to him, it is incumbent upon Muslims to do their best both in action and in prayers to ensure that the world is healed of this deadly virus in the earliest possible time.

He said: “Just as it was a Ramadan like none other, the Eid-il-fitr celebrations marking the end of the fasting this year too would be epochal.

“I am sure there would be very few Muslims alive today – if any – who had witnessed a Ramadan fasting like the one we just had, and Eid celebration such as we would have this year without the mandatory congressional prayers.

“We fasted this year without spiritual acts of worship that accompany the Holy month of Ramadan like attending tafsir (evening sermons before breaking of fast), sharing of iftar with family, friends and the needy, and even the voluntary seclusion during the last ten days of the blessed Ramadan.

“But all these strictures could not have made our fasting less valid because, as Muslims, we believe that everything that happens is with the command of Almighty Allah.

“We are taught in the scripture and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that God would test our faith individually and as an Ummah.

“The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is a test from Allah, and having fasted as we are enjoined as Muslims, let us continue to remember that it is part of our faith to protect all lives and to abide by regulations from those in authority, especially during a time of great uncertainty like this.”

Abubakar wished all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts across the world a more special celebration, filled with pleasant moments as they pray together and enjoy the day with their families.