The All Progressives Congress has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country’s leaders, its peace and development.

The APC said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, its National Secretary, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“As we celebrate, we enjoin Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate the essence of Ramadan which is about personal sacrifice and sharing with the less privileged.

“We also urge Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for our leaders and the country’s peace and development.

“Our collective effort is required to ensure that citizens enjoy the many pro people developmental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in an atmosphere of peace,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe further called on all people of goodwill and patriotic citizens to use the occasion to extend their spiritual support for the efforts of the Buhari administration in its continued quest to place the country on the path of economic prosperity.

He assured Nigerians of the Buhari-led government’s commitment to securing the nation from all fifth columnists and secessionist elements who had continued to seek ways of dragging the nation backward.

Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of 30 days fasting and abstinence from worldly pleasures and utmost devotion to the Almighty Allah by Muslims.