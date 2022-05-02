Eid-el-Fitr: APC urges Nigerians to be steadfast in Nation building

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged patriotic Nigerians and Muslim faithful especially, to remain steadfast in the task of nation building.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, made the call in a statement while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el Fitr, signifying the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

He said the occasion should be used to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in the country.

“The APC calls on all patriots to remain steadfast in the arduous task of nation building, and to use the occasion of Eid-el fitr to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in our land.

“As we celebrate, we enjoin Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to uphold the virtues and essence of Ramadan, through supplications, personal sacrifice, hospitality, charity, good neighbourliness and tolerance,” he said.

This, the APC scribe said, was as taught by the Holy Qur’an and the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He wished everyone peaceful and pleasant celebration.