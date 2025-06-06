Eid-Al-Adha: Fubara urges Muslims to embrace, pray for peace, unity of Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as they mark the holy celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-el-Kabir commemorates the deep devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

It is observed globally with solemn prayers, animal sacrifices, and acts of charity, particularly toward the less fortunate.

In his Sallah message, Governor Fubara encouraged Muslims in Rivers State and beyond to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in Nigeria, especially at a time when the country is grappling with insecurity and economic hardship.

He emphasized that the spirit of Eid—rooted in forgiveness, compassion, and unity—should guide daily actions and interactions among citizens.

Speaking on behalf of his wife and family, the Governor urged the Muslim community to recommit themselves to the principles of sacrifice, faith, and obedience.

He described these values as essential for building a peaceful, stable, and united nation.

Governor Fubara also appealed for acts of kindness toward the poor and vulnerable, encouraging Muslims to reach out in reconciliation, forgive past grievances, and strengthen community bonds.

Reflecting on the current realities, the Governor acknowledged the patience and sacrifices of the people in supporting the state’s progress.

While admitting that some aspirations remain unmet due to political challenges, he noted that significant strides have been made.

He reassured citizens that measures are being taken to stabilize governance and revitalize the economy, pledging that their concerns will be addressed with realistic and actionable solutions.

Governor Fubara concluded by calling for continued prayers for the peace and development of Rivers State and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and welfare of all residents.

