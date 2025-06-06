Eid-Al-Adha: Fire service boss issues safety advisory

As Nigerian Muslims join other faithful across the globe to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji, has issued a strong safety advisory to prevent kitchen accidents and fire outbreaks during the festive season.

In a statement on Thursday by the FFS boss, Jaji cautioned celebrants—particularly women who traditionally handle festive cooking—not to overfill their cooking pans with oil while preparing Sallah meals.

He warned that cooking oil should never exceed one-third of a pan’s capacity to reduce the risk of fire.

“Cooking is at the heart of our Sallah celebrations, but it’s also where most accidental home fires begin.

“During festivals like Eid al-Adha, the risks increase as families prepare larger meals at different hours of the day.Muslim women traditionally are in charge of festive meals—to ensure cooking oil never exceeds one-third of the pan to avoid kitchen fires, ” he said.

Jaji also addressed the traditional animal roasting that marks the Eid celebration, advising that it be done in open spaces.

He said, “Roasting of animals, a cherished Sallah tradition, should be done in open spaces, he emphasised, and gas cylinders must be stored outside the kitchen at all times. Parents were also warned to keep children away from open flames or matches.”

He also stressed that gas cylinders should be stored outside kitchens and urged parents to keep children away from open flames and matches.

While congratulating Muslims nationwide on the joyous occasion, the Fire Service chief reminded the public to keep safety at the forefront.

He urged households to equip their kitchens with fire extinguishers, fire blankets, and smoke detectors, and to always turn off stoves and electrical appliances before leaving the house.

He also addressed potential road and water travel hazards associated with the holiday season. Tanker and trailer drivers were advised to reduce speed and obey traffic rules to help prevent unnecessary bloodshed on the roads.

For those travelling by water, Jaji called on boat operators to be cautious of water current levels and to avoid overloading vessels, which is a common cause of fatal accidents during busy holiday seasons.

“We may be ready to respond at any time. “but what we truly want is for Nigerians to stay safe and avoid emergencies altogether, ” he said.

The FFS boss, however, urged Nigerians to report any fire outbreak or emergency to the nearest fire station or via designated emergency hotlines without delay.

“This celebration is about peace, unity, and gratitude. Let’s keep it that way, free of fire incidents and full of joy.”

