Ehi Braimah slams leaders, demands transparent, sincere governance

Ehi Braimah, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NaijaTimes, has called out Nigerian leaders for what he described as a lack of sincerity, accountability, and compassion in handling the country’s pressing crises.

He spoke on Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” where he analysed national issues ranging from the costs of living crisis to poor governance.

Braimah did not mince words about the challenges citizens face daily.

The foremost journalist and award-winning public relations consultant argued that transparency and accountability must be enforced at the state level.

“Governors will never publish how they spend their allocation. I’ll support a law that would mandate governors to account for the previous allocation before getting another one,” he declared.

On the recurring strikes in education and health, Braimah criticised government neglect of professionals.

“Doctors, teachers, and lecturers on unpaid allowances; these are avoidable if there is political will. Government has not been fair to university teachers still clamouring for agreements made since 2001.”

Turning to the worsening cost of living, he painted a grim picture of ordinary Nigerians struggling to survive.

“A salary of N70,000 per month can’t cut it. Migration is largely because of better opportunities abroad,” he said. He recommended a minimum wage of N150,000 to match rising inflation.

Braimah further lamented the deplorable state of infrastructure, noting it is “laughable in 2025” that even urban areas remain in disrepair.

He urged journalists to hold governors accountable, especially with the federal government’s recent announcement of increased allocations.

According to him, corruption thrives when citizens are poorly treated.

“When people are well taken care of, corruption will reduce,” he said, stressing the need for government sincerity.

He also pointed to troubling images of security personnel protesting over unpaid entitlements.

“What is the incentive to die for this country if you’re not getting your gratuities?” he asked.

In closing, Braimah warned that while Nigerians must continue to engage politicians, the greatest threats to democracy lie within the political class itself.

“This current administration’s problem is lack of sincerity. Politicians are the biggest threat to our democracy, and the judiciary is being used to weaken it.”

