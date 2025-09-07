Egyptian slumps, dies in Abuja hotel

An Egyptian, identified as 56-year-old Mohammed Saleh, has passed on while having dinner at the Abuja Continental Hotel in Wuse, Abuja.

It was gathered that the hotel’s Security Supervisor, Francis Yusuf, informed the police of the incident at about 9:24 pm, after Saleh slumped, the client who was reportedly having dinner with three of his companions at the hotel.

Following the incident, our correspondent gathered that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the Wuse District Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The body has reportedly since been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, has yet to react to the development, which will provide more details of the incident.

