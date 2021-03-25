Egypt secured passage to next year’s African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon after settling for a 1-1 draw away to Kenya in their penultimate qualifier on Thursday, having failed to overcome their unfancied opponents for the second time in Group G.

The Pharaohs looked to be cruising when playmaker Magdi Afsha fired them ahead as early as the second minute following a well-worked move, but they needlessly eased off to allow Kenya to control most of the game.

After wasting some good chances, the hosts grabbed a deserved equaliser when Abdallah Hassan fired home from close range following a goal-mouth scramble five minutes past the hour mark.

Kenya’s hope to snatch a win and keep alive their chances of reaching the Nations Cup took a blow after full-back Johnstone Omurwa received a straight red card for elbowing striker Mostafa Mohamed in an off-the-ball incident.

Egypt could not make their numerical advantage count in the latter stages but still held on for a draw, their second with Kenya in the qualifiers, to book the group’s second ticket to the Nations Cup after Comoros made history by qualifying for the first time following a draw with Togo earlier in the day.

Comoros top the group with nine points, on level with Egypt and five clear of Kenya with one match remaining. Egypt end their qualifying campaign at home to Comoros on Monday.

Egypt, the Nations Cup’s record winners with seven titles under their belt, will make a record-extending 24th appearance at the biennial tournament.