Egypt bids to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt has submitted a bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, according to a statement by the Confederation of African Football on Thursday.

CAF has received notices of interest from five other countries: Algeria, Botswana and a joint bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The deadline for submitting final bids and all hosting documents was May 23, 2023.

The CAF will conduct inspection visits from June 1 to July 15, 2023.

Egypt hosted the tournament twice before in 2006 and 2019.

Algeria is also in the running to host the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, along with Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and a Benin-Nigeria co-host bid.

Last year, Minister of Sports Ashraf Sobhi said Egypt would not bid to host the 2025 edition to give other African countries a chance to organise the prestigious continental tournament.