Eguavoen: Ndidi can become best DM in the world

Interim Nigeria manager, Augustine Eguavoen, believes Wilfred Ndidi can become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if the Leicester City star does not hold back.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner pointed out that Ndidi still has a way to go before he is on the same level as Sunday Oliseh, who was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the height of his career.

In a distinguished club career, Oliseh played for European giants Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund and was a key member of the Nigeria squad at the 1994 AFCON and World Cup.

Though Ndidi has been a rock in midfield for Leicester City and the Super Eagles, Eguavoen has the impression that he is not playing to his full potential.

“When I see Wilfred Ndidi in the midfield, not one hundred percent like Oliseh but I’ll say he’s on his way to becoming one of the best defensive midfield players in the world but he’s holding back as far as I’m concerned,” Eguavoen told ATHLST.

“He’s got a lot to still give, I’ve spoken to him one or two occasions, and reason why he is holding back I don’t know.

“I think he can do better than what he’s doing. He’s got potential a lot. ”

Ndidi is known in the Premier League for his defensive qualities and Leicester City tend to struggle without him in the lineup.