Eguavoen: Ejuke has lot of potential

Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has praised the quality of Chidera Ejuke, saying the highly rated winger has shown that he has a lot of potential.

Ejuke forced his way into erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr’s thinking on the back of his fine performances for CSKA Moscow.

The dribbling wizard is one player many have tipped to step into the big shoes of the immaculate Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Ejuke put in a man-of-the-match performance on his full debut for the Super Eagles against Cape Verde and shone off the bench in away wins against Central African Republic and Liberia during the World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to ATHLST, Eguavoen said: “Having followed football when I see Chidera Ejuke today I think that young man has got a lot of potential if properly used and if encouraged as well.”

Eguavoen has highlighted that Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze is still learning his trade as a winger and believes there is still room for improvement.

“When I see Chukwueze on the flank he’s a baby and I think he can still achieve a lot.”

Barring an injury, Ejuke and Chukwueze will be included in Nigeria’s final squad list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.