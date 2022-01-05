Eguaveon blasts Leon Balogun over AFCON snub

Nigeria boss Augustine Eguavoen has aimed a dig at Rangers star Leon Balogun over his international snub.

The Ibrox defender withdrew from the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

Balogun has not featured for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers since they were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup at the semi-final stage to Hibs.

Asked about his availability, Eguavoen told the Nigerian press: “The only thing is to change the style of play because the personnel is not there as we expected.

“Leon Balogun, we spoke, back injury.

“So be it.

“So we have to just alter the formation and how we approach the games as well but everybody in camp replaces someone who doesn’t matter.

“It is not a right to play for Nigeria, it is a privilege so this is green-white-green, you’re given an opportunity I think you should take it.”