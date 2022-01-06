Egbuka assumes duty as 36th CP in Kogi

Edward Egbuka on Thursday assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by DSP Williams Ayah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to the statement, Egbuka replaces CP Idris Dauda-Dabba who had been redeployed to the Force Headquarters as the commissioner in charge of Police Communications.

The statement said that Egbuka was enlisted into the Police Force on March, 15, 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“The new police commissioner holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the River State University of Science and Technology.

”He is a seasoned police officer with local and international policing and peacekeeping experience.

He is a member of the International Association of Chief of Police and had attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that before the current posting, Egbuka served as the commissioner of police in Plateau.

Egbuka also served as the commissioner of police, Operations at the Force Headquarters.