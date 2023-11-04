Egbetokun urged to prevail on Osun Police command over Ayedun chiefs controversy 

The inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has been urged to prevail on Osun State Police Command to abide by rule of law in handling the controversy surrounding the installation ceremony of new chiefs of Ayedun town, Okinni kingdom, Osun State.

The plea was made to the police chief by indigenes of Ayedun community.

The police halted the installation ceremony of the new chiefs including the Eesa, Jagun, Otun, Iyalode, Agbakin of Ayedun land over purported threat to peace and security as alleged by Chairman of Egbedore Area Council, Honourable Olalekan Moshood Olawale.

Following the chairman’s allegation, police invited and detained the town’s traditional ruler, Oba Azeez Agboola Obasanjo, the Alayedun of Ayedun for planning the installation ceremony of his new Chiefs.

The indigenes and residents of the town said their traditional ruler did not commit any offence by appointing chiefs. They condemned his incarceration by the police since Thursday. They lamented that the action of the police caused unnecessary tension in the town and that food prepared to entertain guests at the installation ceremony wasted away. The traditional ruler has not been released at the time of filing this report.

Speaking on behalf of Ayedun Royal Family, Prince Opeyemi Agboola called on the IGP to intervene and prevail on the Osun State Police Command to allow the traditional ruler to install his chiefs in accordance with the custom and tradition of the town.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Justice had written a letter to the Chairman of Egbedore Area Council over the matter, pointing out that his action amounts to gross violation of rights of the traditional ruler.

The Ministry through its Department of Public Defender and Center for Citizens Rights said the council chairman did not do due diligence before he raised the alarm on a purported threat to peace and security in the area.

The Ministry of Justice advised the council chairman to allow the traditional ruler to carry on with the installation ceremony of his chiefs unhindered.

The Ministry of Justice also directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to provide security for the Installation ceremony of the chiefs

However, the Police Command refused to heed to the directive of the Ministry of Justice in flagrant disregard to rule of law.

The Ayedun Royal Family called on the IGP to intervene by directing police authorities in the state to allow the installation ceremony to hold and provide security at the event.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command Yemisi Opalola said she was unaware of the matter and promised to find out.