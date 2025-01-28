Egbetokun sues Sowore for calling him ‘illegal IG’

A former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, will be arraigned before Justice Abdullah Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sowore’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, confirmed on Tuesday that the police will arraign the rights activist on Wednesday, January 29.

“The police have procured charges to arraign Omoyele Sowore before Justice Liman at the Federal High Court tomorrow,” Abubakar said.

Sowore was arrested and detained on Monday at the Intelligence Response Team detention facility in Abuja after refusing to accept the administrative bail conditions granted to him by the police.

He was invited to the Force Intelligence Headquarters in Abuja over allegations of resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking and actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

In the Charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025, dated January 28, 2025, the Inspector General of Police is listed as the complainant, while Sowore is the sole defendant.

Charges brought against Sowore read – “Count One: That you, Omoyele Sowore, on the 13th day of December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did intentionally and knowingly send messages through your verified X handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore’, and caused a publication against the Inspector General of Police, where you called him ‘illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun’.

“This statement, which you knew to be false, was intended to cause a breakdown of law and order. By causing this message to be sent, you committed an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended (2024), and punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(ii) of the same Act.

“Count Two: That you, Omoyele Sowore, intentionally and knowingly caused the transmission of messages through your verified X handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore’, and caused a publication against the Inspector General of Police, calling him ‘illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“This statement, which you knew to be false, tagged the verified Nigeria Police Force X handle @policeNG. The publication contained threats intended to incite Nigerians against the Nigeria Police Force and harm the property or reputation of the Inspector General of Police or the Nigeria Police Force. By so doing, you committed an offence punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended (2024).”

The charge continued, “Count Three: That you, Omoyele Sowore, on December 20, 2024, intentionally and knowingly sent messages through your verified X handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore’, and caused a publication against the Inspector General of Police, stating: ‘The illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, will make the next #ENDSARS inevitable! He is working tirelessly towards it. Just a matter of time. #EgbetekunMustGo #Revolution.

“This statement, which you knew to be false, was intended to cause a breakdown of law and order. By causing this message to be sent, you committed an offence.”

The charges were brought under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024

