Egbetokun retains Adejobi as Force PRO

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has reappointed Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the Force’s Public Relations Officer, following his most recent promotion as ACP by the Police Service Commission.

The reappointment was confirmed from a posting communication with reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/649 dated Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from the office of the Force Secretary to that effect.

The Administrative Officer, Force Public Relations Department, SP Anjuguri Manza, made this known in a Wednesday night correspondence obtained by our correspondent.

READ ALSO:

Manza noted that IG Egbetokun charged the senior police officer to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialised community engagements.

ACP Adejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (combined honours), he also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer in the Ogun State Police Command from 2008 to 2016, PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016; PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September 2020 and August 2021; Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021; and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer, before his reappointment on Tuesday.

ACP Adejobi is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the International Public Relations Association; Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; the International Association of Chiefs of Police, USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria amongst others.