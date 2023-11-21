Egbetokun asks Police Officers due for retirement to quit 

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has told policemen due for retirement to do so now.

The development has been confirmed by the Police Service Commission, with advice to those affected to comply.

The Eagle Online recalls that police officers are expected to retire once they attain 35 years in service or turn 60 years, whichever comes first.

Egbetokun said in a memo to those affected: “Cooperating with other government bodies in compliance with the directive of the honourable chairman, Police Service Commission, the IGP directs and draw the attention of all members of the force to the emerging and disturbing trend in the Nigeria Police Force wherein officers upon attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age refuse to proceed on retirement.

“This is contrary to the provisions of the public service rule (PSR) 020810 i & ii which provides that the mandatory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service no officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement of age of 60 or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier all actions taken by the said officers for the Nigeria police are null and void as a result of expiration of service duration accordingly you are to immediately extract a letter of voluntary retirement from such officers.

“The police authorities need to publish all officers that have violated their service retirement age.”

Confirming the development, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “Those that are due for retirement, the IGP has said they should write and leave the service.”