Egbe Festival: Gani Adams charges FG on model for funding education

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the Federal Government to introduce sustainable model for funding tertiary education in the country, saying the present approach could only draw the education sector backward.

The Aareonakakanfo made this known at the 2022 edition of Egbe Festival held in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Iba Adams berated the Federal Government over the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities strike, insisting that the eight months industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers had crippled the education sector with the future of the Nigerian youth hanging in the balance.

He said: “It is sad that Nigerian universities have been on strike for the past eight months with no end in sight.

“As far as I am concerned, I think it is time for the FG to introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“This would help in saving the FG the rigours of providing the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“The future of a country lies in the hands of the educated youths.

“It is a fact that any government that fails to educate the youths and address their future yearnings would be consumed by the same problem it left unaddressed.”

The Yoruba generalissimo also spoke about Egbe Festival, noting that it has spiritual advantage for the host community.

Iba Adams urged traditional rulers in Yorubaland to promote at least one festival in their respective communities, even as he stressed the need to promote peace and tranquility across the South West region.

He said: “Egbe has the spiritual potentials to bring both spiritual and physical blessings to the people of this community.

“I am appealing to all traditional rulers in Yorubaland to promote at least one festival in their respective communities.

“It goes a long way in solving all the problems confronting us as a race.”

In his remarks, Oba Babatunde Adebowale Muideen appealed to members of the Oodua People’s Congress to continue their stride in securing the South West.

The monarch added that in terms of securing the South West, the OPC has remained the last hope of the Yoruba people.

Oba Muideen said: “Let me express my appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for taking it up as a duty to protect the South West region against intruders and terrorists.

“This is his traditional role as the generalissimo of our race.

“However, there is need for all of us as traditional rulers in our respective communities to support him and his team by providing necessary information that can assist them in getting rid of criminals in Yorubaland.”

Royal fathers present at the event included the Onirokun of Irokun Kingdom, Oba Buhari Balogun; Oba of Odo Ayangelu Kingdom, Oba Ganiyu Aderibigbe; Olu of Agbegise, Oba Joseph Ikudaisi; Oba of Ladaba Kingdom, Oba Nureni Odedina; and other members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the OPC.