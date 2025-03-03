Egba Chiefs petition Governor Abiodun to stop sale of technical college land

The Egba Council of Chiefs have petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to restrain the planned sale of land belonging to Technical College, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

The traditional leaders accused the state government of attempting to excise portions of the institution’s premises for private development, a move they described as a threat to the state’s educational heritage.

In the strongly worded petition addressed to the governor and sighted by The Eagle Online on Monday, the Chiefs, led by Balogun Egba, Chief Sikiru Atobatele, Lisa Egba, Chief Oluyomi Olaogun, and Aro Egba, Chief Oluyinka A. Kufile, expressed their displeasure over the government’s actions.

“It has come to our attention that a significant portion of the Technical College’s land is being carved out for sale to private individuals.

“This land was designated for educational purposes long before the creation of Ogun State, and its continued use for technical education should not be compromised,” the letter stated.

The chiefs noted that indigenous pressure groups, including the Egba Economic Summit and Egba Think Tank, had earlier raised concerns over the controversial land deal.

Their engagement with government officials, including the Commissioner for Housing, confirmed that a new fence had been erected to separate a large portion of the land, raising fears of an impending sale.

Reacting, the Egba traditional leaders said they strongly opposed the alleged sale of land, insisting that the college’s land should remain untouched to preserve its future expansion into a full-fledged technical university.

They argued that any reduction of the school’s space would hinder its ability to train skilled manpower essential for Ogun State’s growing industrial sector.

“We demand that the government immediately discontinue this project and consider alternative sites, such as government-owned land behind the mechanic village at Obalende, which extends to the train station,” they stated.

They also highlighted security concerns, pointing out that abandoned buildings and overgrown bushes within the premises could pose serious risks to students and staff.

The chiefs stressed that the Technical College, with Ogun State emerging as a key industrial hub in Nigeria, should be retooled to meet the workforce demands of various industries.

They proposed a facilities master plan that would modernize the institution with advanced workshops in mechanical engineering, robotics, instrumentation, and welding.

“Egbas, both home and abroad, are ready to support this redevelopment initiative, which will be a major step in equipping young Nigerians with technical skills,” they added.

The Chiefs urged Governor Abiodun to uphold his administration’s mantra of Igbega Ipinle Ogun, Ajose gbogbo wa ni (Progress for Ogun State, a collective responsibility) by halting the alleged sale and prioritizing the future of technical education in the state.

The Ogun State Government had yet to issue an official statement to the Chiefs’ petition.

Post Views: 1