Efon stakeholders seek more government contributions to community 

Key stakeholders in Efon Alaaye Kingdom, Ekiti State, starting from its first class traditional ruler, the Obalufon Alayemore, Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Alayeluwa, Oba (Dr.) Emmanuel Adesanya Aladejare, Agunsoye II, to others have sought for more government contributions and presence in the Community, revisiting its long time call for the citing of a university to boost the economic activities of the kingdom.

The call was revisited during the annual celebrations of the Efon Day 2025, tagged: “EfonXtraVaganza,” held at the mini stadium of the town.

The town played host to a lot of sons and daughters of the Kingdom, along with their friends and guests from all walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, Oba Aladejare called for the continuous cooperation and unity among his subjects towards ensuring the N1 billion Efon Alaaye Strategic Development Fund conceived a few years ago becomes a reality in no distant time, thereby enabling the ancient community to achieve its quick transformations.

He further charged his subjects never to be weary or relent in their developmental communal efforts, but to continue to be inspired by the desire to actualise the goals and dreams perfectly laid out by pursuing the development and progress of Efon community as a whole.

He reminded them not to forget the advice of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in respect of developing and financing the tourism potentials of the Efon Kingdom, most especially the Oke Sagbonke recent hiking experience held in April 2025, tagged: “Hike and dine in the clouds,” organised courtesy of Governor Oyebanji through the Ekiti State Board for Tourism Development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the Efon XtraVaganza 2025, Olajide Olakanmi Panaf, hailed the financial contributions of the people of the community towards the 2025 event despite the economic challenges confronting individuals and corporate entities in the country at this period.

Also, fielding questions from journalists during the event, Olakanmi used the avenue to call on potential investors globally to take advantage of the town’s rich land for agricultural purposes, the good weather and the unique topography of Efon Kingdom to visit it and harness its tourists centres for profits.

He said: “Despite the topography of Efon Kingdom, the community has strived very hard to improve its afforestation by regularly planting trees to combat any occurrence of global warming thereby removing doubts and preventing natural disasters in the community, and making it safe for investors.”

He revealed that the greatest desire of the people of Efon Kingdom is to have a higher institution, promising that the community has enough building, space and a friendly environment that will help sustain and nurture its establishment”

Giving his own address at the event, the President General of Efon Development League, Thomas Olabode Fagbemiro, pleaded with Governor Oyebanji to consider Efon Alaaye for more physical projects and infrastructures that will help add more value to it, in addition to his assistance in facilitating and approving the citing of Efon Alaaye Study Centre of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, BOUESTI, Ikere Ekiti, which is presently located at the premises of CAC Grammar School, Efon Alaaye.

Fagbemiro also appealed to the State Government to do more in empowering the youths in Efon Alaaye to be self-reliant, and be encouraged to go into arts and agriculture so as to be less dependent on government.

The Chairman of Efon Local Government Area, Hon. Afolabi Segun, equally called on the sons and daughters of Efon Alaaye both home and in the diaspora to engage actively in the development of the community by tackling the pressing challenges of education, healthcare, infrastructures, and that of the environment confronting the ancient community.

Segun however promised to continue to do his best in creating a more inclusive approach that will help to improve the current state of the infrastructural facilities in Efon community, enhance its public service, invest in projects that will rate Efon community high and also retain the cultural heritage which defines it.

Responding to questions from the press at the event, the Ajiroba of Efon Kingdom, Chief Patrick Ojo, described Efon Day as the only event that unites Efon people throughout the whole world.

He called for more attention on the growth of young people in the Efon community.

Ojo, a retired top police officer turned businessman, community leader and a philanthropist of note, advised and corroborated the need for the youths to go into agriculture to avoid being dependent.

In her own words, Princess Adekemi Adewumi, daughter of the first Ajiroba and first lawyer in Efon Kingdom, and a prominent politician, speaking shortly after receiving a post humous award on behalf of her late father, Chief Adebodun Adewumi, commended the efforts of Oba Emmanuel Adesanya uniting all his subjects and involving them in his activities as the traditional head of the town.

Adewumi pleaded with all the major stakeholders in the Efon project to come together to ensure more developments are achieved for the community, noting that everything cannot be left alone in the hands of the government.

“Time for all the sons and daughters of Efon Alaaye to brace up, and work towards attracting more development and growth to the ancient community,” she submitted.

The Gbobaniyi of Efon Kingdom, Chief Olatunde Ashaolu, described the 2025 EfonXtraVaganza as a colourful and vibrant one.

Chief Ashaolu, a United Kingdom-based financial expert, assured the community that he will continue to do his best in the area of education by supporting students of the community with more funds and scholarships to excel in their academics.

Prince Adeyemi Adejolu, who coordinated the Efon Day hiking event, revealed that a good number of tourists participated, urging the youths to continue to take advantage of the uniqueness of Oke Sagbonke to positively promote Efon Kingdom.

Equally, the Miss Efon Beauty Pageant 2025 organised as part of the EfonXtraVaganza saw Faith Fadekemi Adetuberu emerging as the winner.

Agemo Gloria came second, Caleb Felicia Ayomide came third and Akinwale Bosede Omolewa came fourth.

Cash gifts of over N400,000, certificates and prizes were given to each of the four contestants at the event held at the Efon Civic Centre.

At the grand finale of the EfonXtraVaganza 2025, awards were presented to Efon Community legends like late Pa P. O. Fagbeyiro; Human Capital development award to Jide Ojo; Agribusiness Pioneering award to Professor Adio Folayan; Youth Empowerment awards to Efon Alaaye Club and Pastor Steven Korede Oluwasola; as well as Girl-Child Inspiration Icon award to Princess Aderonke Okusanya and Pastor Peju Babafemi.

Kola Ajumobi, the Head of the Media Committee for the EfonXtraVaganza 2025, speaking with newsmen after the event, thanked and appreciated those who graced the occasion.

Highlights of the event featured parades and homage to Aladejare by each of the six quarters in Efon Alaaye, clubs, associations, and groups.

