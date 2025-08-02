Efon Kingdom reveals date for 2025 Efon Alaaye Day 

All is set for the Efon Alaaye Day 2025 to be held in Efon Alaaye township in Ekiti State from August 20 to 24, 2025 with different activities taking place.

The Publicity Committee of the Efon Alaaye Day 2025 made this known to newsmen on Friday in the statement signed and issued by Kola Ajumobi.

According to the statement, the Efon Day activities will start on August 20, 2025 with a Youth Anti-Drug Rally, Medical Outreaches and Social Intervention Programmes.

On August 21, 2025, the Hike and Leisure in the Cloud Fiesta and Final of Unity Cup Tournament will hold at the hiking community.

On August 22, 2025, there will be a Traditional Parade and Homages as well as the Youth Night/Miss Efon 2025 Cultural Orientation and on August 23, 2025, the Grand Finale, tagged: “EfonXtraVaganza 2025,” will hold.

On the final day, which is August 24, 2025; there will be an Official Thanksgiving Service at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Idagba, Efon Alaaye.

Speaking further, Ajumobi said: “Natives, friends and well wishers of Efon Alaaye Kingdom are expected to converge at the main event Saturday, 23rd August, 2025 to fashion out pathways for Community Development.”

The final event on Sunday, according to Ajumobi, will also be the climax of the four-day programme holding by 11am at the Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School, Efon Alaaye in Ekiti State.

