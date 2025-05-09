Effium/Ezza-Effium Crisis: Ebonyi creates autonomous communities

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has assented to a bill to legalise and make binding the peace accord between the Effium and Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu local government area of the state, which were devastated by intra-communal war lingering for about five years, with the creation of autonomous communities.

The war remotely emanated from a dispute over the leadership of a popular motor park and commercial centre in the area.

The war resulted in the loss of lives, houses, and other invaluable property, with the previously busy community remaining a ghost of itself till date.

The state government had earlier set up a peace committee which came up with certain recommendations, culminating in the State House of Assembly passing the law: “Ebonyi State Law 004 of 2025,” titled: “Ebonyi State and Effuim and Alioma Peace pact, creation of Effium, Ekeyigwe, Ijeoma communities and Alioma Ezekuna Autonomous community.”

The law, which provides for the creation of five autonomous communities in the area, also provided for clear demarcation of the boundaries with access road between Effium and Ezza-Effuim communities comprising the newly-named Alioma Ezekuna and other communities.

The assent, which was performed Thursday by the governor in his office conference hall, was shortly followed by the official flag-off of the demarcation exercise and a 25.5km boundary road between Effium and Alioma Ezekuna communities.

Addressing the people at Effium Central School, venue of the event, Governor Nwifuru warned the parties against any violation of the pact, stressing that all violators would strictly be punished in accordance with the provisions of section 7 sub section 4 of the law irrespective of the person’s social status.

He explained that by the Law 004 of 2025, five communities have been created from Effuim community: Effium Autonomous Community, Ekenyigwe Autonomous Community, Idenyi Autonomous Community, Alioma Autonomous Community, and Ezekuna Autonomous Community.

He further enumerated other provisions of the law and cautioned against trespass by any of the parties.

He stated emphatically: “I hereby proclaim according to the law that the area known as forest with a total of 9, 784, 140.183 square metres, that is 978, 414 hectares hereby remains as federal government reserved area.

“Two, that the Effium market and its environs of a total of 556, 161, 090 square metres, that is 556,106 hectares, comprising Abuja Primary School, Effium Road, Effium play ground, police station, fuel station, methodist church, customary court, First Bank, community central school, Assemblies of God Church, Catholic Church Effium to Egwudinagu Road, Winners Chapel Church, Ojenyara Effium, are hereby acquired by the Government of Ebonyi State for overriding public interest.”

The Chairman of the State Peace Committee, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, in his opening remark said the event marked the end of hostilities in the land and appealed to the warring parties to see reasons to nail the crises, bury the hatchet, and eternalise the peace that the governor has brought to the area.

In a welcome address, Ohaukwu Council Chairman, Ikechukwu Odono described the day as both historic and the end of horror and beginning of peace in Effium land.

Odono applauded Governor Nwifuru for his peace initiatives in the state, assuring that the people will abide by the provisions of the law and the peace pact.

Meanwhile, observations indicated that the Effium section of the people were not quite happy with the development as only the Ezzas were prominently excited, hailing the governor as he spoke.

Moreover, it seemed many of the Effium leaders of thought were absent at the event.

