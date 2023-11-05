Efe Ajagba retains WBC Silver heavyweight title

Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) defended his WBC Silver heavyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage over Australia’s Joe Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs) Saturday evening at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.



Ajagba and Goodall fought as amateurs in 2014, with Goodall earning a decision. This time, however, Ajagba demonstrated just how much better he’s gotten.



Ajagba began the contest by landing jabs and right hands, though Goodall had some success in closing the distance.



The 29-year-old Olympian then began landing right uppercuts in round three that wobbled Goodall. In round four, a one-two combo initiated a series of combos that forced referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the :50 mark.

READ ALSO:

Man laments: DNA revealed all my four children belong to another father

Iyalode Alaba Lawson gets burial date

Ibukun Awosika, Okewale, others set to inspire female entrepreneurs at WHATrybe conference

“It’s been long. I was out of boxing for a long time. When I came back with Stephen Shaw {in January 2023}, my confidence was not there. I had just come back from surgery, and I had to get back into shape. But right now, I came back with full confidence. That’s why I took him out,” Ajagba said. “{My team} pushed me in training camp. They made me work extremely hard in this camp to make sure I win the fight. I sparred a lot of different guys to make me stay strong.



“Whoever they offer me to fight, I’m ready to go. I will go back with my team to talk about that.”



Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) put the lightweight division on notice in tonight’s co-feature. The 26-year-old contender defended his regional lightweight titles with an eighth-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Mexican puncher Diego Torres (18-1, 17 KOs).



Muratalla took the centre of the ring from the opening round. He worked off his front foot and stepped out of range to avoid any return fire. In the eighth, he landed a left hook that snapped Torres’ head and sent him to the canvas.



Torres rose to his feet, but he was deemed unable to continue by referee Celestino Ruiz at 1:45.



Muratalla said, “I’m here to put on a show. Every day I’m working hard to get these opportunities. And I’m showing out.



“We put in the hard work, and I’m here to take out these opponents. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I’m here to take whoever. Any champion. I hope my next fight is a title fight.”