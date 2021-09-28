Efe Ajagba primed for spotlight on October 9

Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba is completing final preparations for his highly anticipated showdown with Cuban foe Frank Sanchez on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be featured on the all-heavyweight undercard of Fury vs. Wilder III.

The power puncher views Sanchez as a very skilled fighter and he has been working closely with trainer Kay Koroma and his team in preparation their October 9 contest. Ajagba resumed training camp near his Houston-area home last month following the card’s postponement and has moved camp to Las Vegas to complete his final preparation.

Like many of the fighters on the card, the fight postponement was difficult for Ajagba but a special delivery brightened the early days of the delay. Ajagba and his girlfriend Tiya welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Tahari, in early August. Ajagba treasures being a father and says that playing with his son, Tiyon, is one of his favorite pastimes when he’s not training and he’s enjoyed spending precious time with his baby girl since her arrival.

Known for his thunderous punching power, Ajagba already participated in a knockout of the year contender in his April bout with Brian Howard, viciously ending the bout in the third round with his signature right hand.

Ajagba has been known for his massive punching power since his amateur days, scoring a knockout in his first bout of the 2016 Olympics as the only member of the 2016 Nigerian Olympic Boxing Team. He then went on to score the fastest victory in boxing history when his opponent exited the ring before the opening bell in 2018.

Ajagba plans to showcase additional elements of his arsenal in addition to punching power when he steps in to the ring on October 9 in his first PPV appearance.