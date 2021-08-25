EFCC’s media trial desperate move to push me out of PDP – Metuh

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, says the unrelenting media trial sustained against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is designed to make him relinquish his membership of the PDP.

He, however, stated that no amount of persecution will make him leave the PDP.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Metuh said it is unfortunate that EFCC has again resorted to sponsoring “cheap publications” in some section of the media, in a renewed bid to “manipulate the narrative and derail the course of justice to achieve a predetermined end in my matter.”

He alleged that the renewed attempt to push a non-existent case against him, which he said is designed to destroy his political career, “is coming on the heels of my firm resistance to overtures, calls and entreaties to leave my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

He said: “The truth is that immediately after the landmark Court of Appeal judgement, the EFCC rushed to the Supreme Court, in their usual territorial swagger, only to have their appeal dismissed.

“Why did the EFCC not inform the public of the dismissal of their appeal at the Supreme Court before sponsoring a publication to promote this retrial narrative, even when they are very much aware that I have my own appeal currently pending before the Supreme Court?”

He insisted that he would never again succumb to the media trial of the EFCC or allow himself to be continuously used as “a prosecutorial guinea pig” in order to threaten and cow other opposition politicians.

“I restate that in spite of the pressures, calls, overtures and invitations, I will never leave the PDP to join another party on account of threats and intimidation.

“I am ready to face the travails that come with my resolve.

“I have no case to answer in this matter and nobody can use it to label and/or cow me, or attempt to limit or regulate my political career.

“I will remain active in the PDP and no form of instigated attack will make me leave my party for another one,” he said.

Metuh said he is not in politics to seek power, money or influence, but in politics because he strongly believes in the ideals of the founding fathers of PDP to enthrone a nation where the principles and tenets of democracy will be entrenched and the rights and liberties of Nigerians respected.