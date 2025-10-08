EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: No banking regulation was breached, says witness as court adjourns 

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, in Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the alleged money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to Thursday for continuation of trial.

EFCC’s 3rd witness (PW3), Williams Abimbola, confirmed, during cross-examination, that no regulation was breached in the transactions allowed by her bank, the United Bank for Africa, Plc.

When the matter was called for continuation of hearing, the witness, a Compliance Officer with UBA, admitted that she had given similar evidence before the Federal High Court in FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2024 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The witness, however, admitted not being the relationship or account manager of the Kogi Government House account and that the account was domiciled in Lokoja but noted that transactions were in line with stipulated guidelines.

The witness, who had testified that she worked at the Area 3, Abuja branch of UBA at a previous FHC hearing on March 6, 2025, told the court that she could work at any branch.

“I reported to 18, Adetokunbo Ademola Wuse 2, Abuja, this morning,” she said.

On cross-examination, the Defence Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, asked the witness that, as a compliance officer, does her duty involve protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses? “Yes,” she responded.

She had, while testifying, confirmed multiple transactions by Abdulsalam Hudu in the sum of N10 million each between 31st July and 6th August, 2019.

But she told the court that she was not in a position to know why the withdrawals were made.

When asked if no banker demands to know the purpose for which a customer makes withdrawal, she explained that when making transfer, the bank asks for purpose of transaction and relationship on high volume transactions.

But she added that the bank does not make such enquiries in the case of cash withdrawal, noting that the banker was not an internal auditor of the customer.

She also mentioned transfers, in tranches, by one Bello Abdullateef, on July 5, 2019, but noted, on cross-examination, that her bank did not breach any regulations in allowing the withdrawals or transfers.

There was no withdrawal that went beyond N10 million in all the transactions presented before the court, Williams said, while responding to the Defendant’s Counsel.

She claimed to have been with her bank for 19 years and that she understood the duties of a cashier, which included paying cash and receiving cash.

She also admitted that a customer could withdraw his money as much as he liked inasmuch as the mandate was correct.

The witness had earlier listed the authorised signatories on the Kogi Government House account, as at 2004, to include Christopher Enefola, Permanent Secretary; Onekutu Daniel, Chief Accountant; Hudu Abdulsalami, Accountant (Exhibits F2, Page 37).

She mentioned a letter dated, September 2008, with three signatures – Elder P.S Ocheni, Abbas Ibrahim Abubakar, Chief Accountant; and Abdulsalami Hudu, Senior Accountant.

During cross-examination by the Counsel to the 3rd defendant, A.M. Aliyu, the witness was presented with a bank statement (Page 3 of F1, May 27, 2019), where the withdrawals were made.

She admitted that the narration on the credit entry was the Governor’s security fund, and noted a credit entry of N100 million, in two tranches of N50 million each.

“Can you, on oath, tell this court that those funds were not used for security purposes after withdrawal?” the counsel asked.

“My Lord, I am not privy to the details of the transaction and cannot categorically answer that question,” the witness responded.

Earlier, during cross-examination by Daudu, SAN, the witness had admitted that she had not met or had any business to do with the 2nd defendant, Umar Oricha.

She also said she had not met the first defendant, former Governor Yahaya Bello, before.

Counsel for the 1st Defendant, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had earlier informed the court about an application before it, challenging jurisdiction.

He prayed the court to take their application so as not waste precious time on witnesses.

“I urge your lordship to give us a date. Let’s deal with the issue of jurisdiction,” he submitted.

Prosecution’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, however, argued that the application was not ripe for hearing and that the motion should wait until November 12, another date for hearing.

The EFCC also called its 4th subpoenaed witness, Jesutoni Akoni, a compliance officer with Ecobank, who confirmed that he had a 13-page document before him.

Counsel for the 2nd defendant, AM Aliyu, however, objected to the admissibility of the document tendered, saying it did not comply with the provisions of the Evidence Act.

The Court then discovered that the document tendered by the prosecution was actually addressed to Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

The prosecution admitted this and withdrew the cover letter.

The witness admitted, on cross-examination, that the name of Hudu Abdulsalam did not feature as signatory to the account.

She also said that he did not know the three signatories to the account.

Justice Anenih thereafter adjourned to tomorrow, Thursday October 9, 2025, for continuation of hearing.