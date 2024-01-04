EFCC visits Dangote Group headquarters, probes Forex allocations

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday conducted a search operation at the head office of the Dangote Group in Lagos as it widens investigations into the foreign exchange transactions during the tenure of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that in November 2023, Dangote Group denied allegations of foreign exchange (forex) malpractices and money laundering of a purported staggering sum of $3.4 billion.

However, it was gathered that the operatives of the EFCC on Thursday requested documents related to forex allocations to the group from 2015 to the time Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu and subsequently arrested by the agents of the Department of States Services in June 2023.

The investigation, Daily Trust learnt, also included other top companies which got forex at the official rate from the CBN. Until June 2023, Nigeria operated multiple exchange rates.

“It is an ongoing investigation. Nothing has been concluded yet,” disclosed a source at the Lagos office of the EFCC.

Daily Trust also confirmed from some staff at Dangote Group that EFCC agents were at the office earlier in the day.

They, however, disclosed that the interaction was cordial as they provided the documents requested by the anti-graft agency.