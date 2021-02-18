Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have uncovered yet another underworld “academy” for the grooming of internet fraudsters.

The academy, located in Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base on Thursday and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

The coordinator of the academy is said to be 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, and his “students” are mostly young school leavers, ladies inclusive, within the age range of 18 to 25.

Items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the anti-graft agency said on Thursday.