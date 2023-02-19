EFCC speaks on report it raided Tinubu’s house, found N400b new notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rracted to a report that it raided the residence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The report had it that operatives of the EFCC found N400 billion new notes in the house.

But reacting to the report in a statement on Sunday, the anti-gtaft agency said there was not truth in it.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”