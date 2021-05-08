The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has alerted the general public that it has not issued any notice in the social media promising financial reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of a Yahoo Boy.

The anti-graft agency reacted to the development in a statement on its website.

According to the EFCC, the clarification became necessary following phone calls by citizens wanting to cash in on notices in the social media by fraudsters promising a reward of N1 million for friends, family and relatives of yahoo boys who hand them over to the EFCC.

The promo, with: #Efcc and #beagoodcitizen, states: “If you have a Yahoo Yahoo boy as Family, Friend or Relative, Kindly hand them over to us, and get a Massive reward of 1million naira.”

The Commission in the statement said the message was alien to the EFCC, urging members of the public to disregard it.

It said the promoters of the hashtags are currently under surveillance and every efforts will be made to bring them to justice.

It added: While the Commission welcomes information that could lead to the arrest of cybercrime suspects, it has no policy of financial reward for such informants.

“The fight against corruption and other forms of economic crime is a patriotic duty and Nigerians are encouraged to embrace it with altruism.

“The whistle blower policy of the Federal Government which the Commission is among the agencies saddled with its implementation, is applicable only to public sector corruption.

“The public is warned that, the Commission will not be responsible for anyone who falls for this obvious scam.”