The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has urged the public to disregard an online publication which speculated that the commission had arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over alleged fraud of N75.3 billion.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja by the commission’s Acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the EFCC dismissed the report of Abubakar’s alleged arraignment before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos as fake.

The statement said: “The attention of the commission has been drawn to an online report which claimed that the commission on Thursday, January 9, 2020, arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“We wish to state categorically that nothing of such took place.

“The Commission also wishes to state that no statement or press release emanated from the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, to that effect as claimed in the report.

“Nor was there any involvement of any sort from the Commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian, in the imaginary arraignment.

“The story remains the authors imagination of fake news.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers.”