Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a syndicate of five suspected land scammers in different locations of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over alleged N23 million scam.

The suspects, whose ages range between 37 and 57, are Imaikop Okon Dickson, Pius Edem Akpan, Imeh Sam George, Godwin Inyang Obong and Lucy Akpan.

The EFCC said they were arrested based on a petition by one Emmanuel Etti, who alleged that in July 2020, he got a call from one Grace Anietie Otuekong, who is at large, offering to sell a landed property belonging to the mother, Lucy Akpan, purportedly to save the life of her husband, one Hon. Anietie Otuekong, who was critically ill.

According to the complainant, he was made to pay the money to Lucy in cash, which he did in tranches to the tune of N23 million.

Etti later suspected foul play when he requested for her account details to complete the payment and the suspects disappeared.

Investigations into the matter revealed that the syndicate specialised in acquiring the master plan of a particular land and using same to dupe unsuspecting victims after claiming to be family members.

This modus operandi worked for them for years before luck ran out of them on April 28, 2021 when operatives of the Commission arrested them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the Commission said.