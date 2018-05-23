EFCC set to arraign former PDP governorship aspirant

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it will arraign a former PDP governorship candidate in Edo, Ize-Iyamu; an ex-deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen, and three others on Thursday.

The accused, according to the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, will appear in a Federal High Court in Benin City for purportedly receiving N700 million prior to the 2015 general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uwujaren identified the three other accused person as the state PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih; Tony Azigbemi and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony.

He said: “The quintet were said to have conspired among themselves to commit an offence contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.”

Though, the arraignment was earlier scheduled for May 16, but the case was adjourned till May 24, for arraignment due to the absence of Ize-Iyamu and Orbih in court.

“At the last court sitting, counsel to Orbih, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), told the court that his client was outside the shores of Nigeria attending to his health needs.

“The same argument was canvassed by Ikhide Ehighelua, counsel to Ize-Iyamu, who told the court that his client was outside the country attending to his health.”

According to Uwujaren, EFCC is seeking to prosecute the five top PDP members in Edo for receiving the N700 million without any contract award.

He said the offence contravened to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2012, and punishable under Section 15(3)of the same Act.