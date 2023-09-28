EFCC sensitises gold merchants in Zamfara to money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sensitised gold merchants in Zamfara to their obligations as provided under the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.

The sensitisation was conducted in Gusau for members of Zamfara Gold Buyers and Sellers Cooperative Union by the EFCC’s Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

According to EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the sensitisation campaign is a routine industry assessment initiative meant to encourage the gold merchants to register, file reports of their activities and shun money laundering.

“It was undertaken to remind gold merchants in the state of their reporting obligations to SCUML.

“Also to remind them of the registration processes and punishment applicable for the flouting of rules and regulations as provided by the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022,” he said.

He quoted the Head of SCUML in the Zone, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Ahmadu Bello as stressing the importance of registration for the merchants.

“Registration and compliance with requirements of SCUML as provided for in the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022 is non-negotiable amongst Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions.

“SCUML will ensure that those that do not comply are presented before appropriate quarters for infringement,” Bello said.

He further told the operators that SCUML was not out to punish them but to sanitise the sector and insulate it from money laundering.

He therefore charged them to ensure that they register and obtain SCUML certificate, which is free, and render the required reports as at when due.

The chairman of the cooperative, Usman-Muazu Maishanu, assured that the members would comply with SCUML’s rules and regulations, including the registration and filing of reports electronically.

He urged members that are yet to register, to do so in order to be on the wrong side of the law.