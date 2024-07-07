EFCC responds to Mompha’s corruption allegation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has responded to an allegation of corrupt practices against the anti-graft agency by renewed social media personality, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

The internet celebrity, who is standing trial for alleged N6 billion money laundering, said EFCC operatives are corrupt.

But responding to Mompha, the EFCC said he should come forward with proofs.

In a statement on Sunday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, EFCC said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the malicious and unsubstantiated statement made by the embattled Ismaila Mustapha, (a.k.a Mompha) alleging corruption by operatives of the Commission.

“The claim, coming from an accused in a criminal trial for conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal activities, failure to disclose assets and property, ought to be ignored as the rantings of a sinking defendant. But his claims strike at the heart of the Commission’s most prized value – integrity and must be challenged.

“The Commission is alarmed that the accused will abandon the platform offered by the court to launch a media war against it through spurious claims.

“If he believes that raising phantom accusations against the Commission will scare it from diligently prosecuting his case, he is mistaken as no amount of scaremongering will deter the Commission from pursuing the case to logical conclusion

“While Mompha may just be a drowning man clutching at any straw owing to the overwhelming evidence of his involvement in the money laundering case, his unsubstantiated claims against the EFCC is an issue the Commission is taking seriously.

“To this end, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that Mompha be invited to bring clasping evidence of any issue of corruption against any staff of the Commission. Besides, the socialite should also justify his labeling of the EFCC as a “useless agency” with evidential proofs.

“As a responsible law enforcement agency, the EFCC would not sit back and allow libelous effusions against its reputation go unchallenged. Mompha, to all intents and purposes, cannot be expected to paint the EFCC in bright colours owing to the professional ways officers of the Commission are handling his matter. The EFCC would not be distracted in plying its job by antics of traducers like Mompha.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to ignore his ranting. Mompha should rather face his prosecution before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

