The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released a former Minister of Power and Steel, and former Minister of State for Defence, Olu Agunloye.
The former Minister was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency about a week ago via a statement.
Agunloye reported at the EFCC office on his own volition on December 13, 2023 as earlier reported by The Eagle Online detained over alleged official corruption and forgery to the tune of N6 billion in connection with the Mambilla Power Project.
Also Read:
- EFCC releases ex-Minister, Olu Agunloye, on bail
- Gov. Sanwo-Olu appoints new LASODA General Manager
- Information Minister tasks media practitioners to curb fake news
- Yuletide: Tinubu extends 50% transport cost package to Nigerians
- Minister denies advocating for exemption of women from taxation
It was learnt that the anti-graft agency released Agunloye to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeola Adedipe, around 3:30pm on Wednesday.
When contacted over the development, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the ex-Minister’s release on Wednesday.
1“Yes, you’re right, Mr. Agunloye has been released by the commission,” Oyewale confirmed.