EFCC releases ex-Minister, Olu Agunloye, on bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released a former Minister of Power and Steel, and former Minister of State for Defence, Olu Agunloye.

The former Minister was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency about a week ago via a statement.

Agunloye reported at the EFCC office on his own volition on December 13, 2023 as earlier reported by The Eagle Online detained over alleged official corruption and forgery to the tune of N6 billion in connection with the Mambilla Power Project.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency released Agunloye to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeola Adedipe, around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

When contacted over the development, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the ex-Minister’s release on Wednesday.

1“Yes, you’re right, Mr. Agunloye has been released by the commission,” Oyewale confirmed.