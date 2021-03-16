The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, says from June 1, 2021, all bankers in the country must declare their assets in line with the Bank Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

Bawa stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, assets declaration by bankers and financial institutions is part of the measures meant to ensure that the country is free of financial crimes.

He said: “We are doing our best to ensure that this country is free of financial crimes.

“We understood that the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten, and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“And that the EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the first of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

The EFCC boss, who met with the president for the second time since his appointment last two weeks, revealed that he updated Buhari on the ongoing reforms being carried out by the new management of the commission.

”We reviewed a lot of things that we want to do towards eradication of financial crimes in Nigeria.

”As you are aware, I was here about two weeks ago before my taking over.

“He (Buhari) is happy with what he has heard so far with the reforms we are working on with the new EFCC going forward, in terms of the way we investigate, prosecute and the way we are generally executing our mandate,” he added.

Bawa described the menace of cybercrime as a huge challenge to the country, saying about 300 cyber criminals were apprehended by the commission in the last four weeks.

He, therefore, appealed to parents, guardians as well as religious and traditional leaders to redouble efforts in educating the younger people on the danger of cybercrime to the nation’s economy and the society.

”In the last one month, we have arrested about 300 cyber criminals across the country and it was reported in the media.

”It is something that I am particularly worried about.

”As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to desist from these cybercrime activities.

”It is bringing bad image to our country, it is giving bad name to our country.

”It is also chasing away a lot of foreign investment that we need.

”I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course, elders in the community, in the society to be able to talk to these young people to desist from these crimes,” he said.