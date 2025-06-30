EFCC recovers gun, cycles from 74 suspected fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered a gun and other materials from 74 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Abuja.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement, adding: “Items recovered from them include 86 phones, one rifle pistol and three motorcycles.”

According to Oyewale on Monday, the suspects were arrested on Monday, at Joyous Hotel, Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that the arrest was sequel to the actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

