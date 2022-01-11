EFCC rearrests Mompha for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday re-arrested suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, also known as Mompha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

This was made known by the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday.

The suspect, who is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC, was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Command of the anti-graft agency.

Mompha was earlier arrested on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while boarding an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service as a result of his being on the watchlist of the EFCC.

Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of “Yahoo Boys” from across the world in return for a commission.

The EFCC spokesman informed that the account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, a Bureau de Change company, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

Uwujaren added that investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92,412,75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device, informing that Mompha will soon be charged to court.