The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rearrested a former civil servant, John Yusuf, over alleged N3 billion pension fraud in Gombe State.

The civil servant, who had been on the run, had the EFCC obtain his re-conviction on March 21, 2018 for six years, with a fine of N22.9 billion at the Court of Appeal.

But Yusuf has reportedly fled after a Federal Capital Territory High Court set him free.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja also granted the EFCC’s prayer for Yusuf to be rearrested.