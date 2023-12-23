EFCC rearrests convicted Italian in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have re-arrested a convicted Italian, Floriana De-Stefani, for failing to obey a court order upon her conviction by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The development was made known by the anti-graft agency in a statement issued on Friday by its Media Unit.

The judge had on October 7, 2022 found her guilty of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited, an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dada had sentenced the convict to three years in prison and also ordered the release of the property on 14 A&B Warring Road (formerly Bayo Kuku Road), Ikoyi, Lagos to Waterside Properties Limited within three weeks.

De-Stefani was, however, re-arrested on December 19, 2023 for refusing to vacate the property ordered for release to the company by the court.

Following her arrest on Tuesday, she was also issued a notice by the Commission to vacate the property within seven days or risk legal actions.

Also Read:

De-Stefani, alongside Stella Ndubusi Ogboju, was first arraigned on March 30, 2019 on five-count charges bordering on forgery and stealing of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited.

The charges were later amended by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, to six-count charges.

One of the amended charges read: “That you, Floriana De-Stefani, sometime in 2015, within the Ikeja judicial Division of this Honourable court, dishonestly converted for your own use a property known and situated at No.14A/B Warring Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, a property of Waterside Properties Limited.”