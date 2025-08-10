EFCC raids Obasanjo’s hotel, arrests internet fraudsters at pool party

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have reportedly stormed the Green Legacy Hotel, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and arrested some youths suspected to be internet fraudsters.

It was gathered that EFCC operatives carried out the raid in the early hours of Sunday during a pool party at the premises of the library.

This came barely five days after operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the commission arrested a suspected internet fraudster with two locally-made pistols in a raid at K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro area of the state.

The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, was among the 55 others arrested during the raid carried out on Wednesday.

A viral video of the Sunday raid at the Obasanjo Library showed youths scampering for safety as the sound of gunshots filled the air.

The operatives reportedly arrested a number of youths and seized “more than 20 luxury cars and other valuable items.”

Sources said the operation was carried out by the EFCC operatives from the Lagos Directorate.

An X user, A.Ayomide, in a post said, “Literally left my house past midnight to go to OOPL, got there and the crowd was too much. I don’t like the settings, my guy doesn’t like the settings, so we were just at the car park.

“Left around 1:30, 20 minutes later I get home and I’m getting calls that EFCC is raiding OOPL.”

The Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, confirmed the incident, but he did not provide details.

“Yes, they did. There was an incident this morning. We will find out and we will let you know,” he told our correspondent.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Lagos zonal command of EFCC, Ayo Oyewole, said he was not aware of the operation but promised to get back to our correspondent.

Also contacted, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, promised to confirm and get back to our correspondent.

