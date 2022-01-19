Subscribe
EFCC quizzes former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in  Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, is being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A source close to the anti-graft agency disclosed the grilling to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

The source said that the learned silk arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the source, Shasore is allegedly being quizzed over his role in the Process and Industrial Development scam.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the EFCC, when contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria declined to comment on the development.

