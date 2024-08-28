EFCC quizzes fake staff arrested by DSS

Investigators of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal Directorate, have commenced an investigation of one Solomon Yohana for allegedly impersonating staff of the commission.
Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to him, the suspect was arrested on August 19, in Guyuk Local Government Area, Adamawa by the Department of State Service and handed over to the EFCC.
“Items recovered at the point of arrest include: one Fake EFCC ID Card, some fake EFCC letter-heads, one fake EFCC polo shirt and a fake Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML shirt.
“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.