A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, is currently being interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over series of corruption allegations, Premium Times has reported.

According to the report, the former governor is being held at the Sokoto office of the anti-graft agency, and has been subjected to several hours of interrogation since Tuesday.

The commission had invited the former governor via a letter dated April 6, 2021 to appear for interrogation at its Sokoto office on April 8, but he only honoured the invitation on Tuesday.

“He honoured the invitation at the Sokoto office at about 11a.m. on Tuesday,” a source told the newspaper.

The source said the former governor was still at the commission’s office as of 7p.m. on Tuesday.

“He has been offered bail, but he has not been able to meet the bail conditions,” the source added.

In February, Yari was interrogated for several hours by detectives at the Lagos office of the EFCC over an alleged attempt to illegally move N300 billion from a corporate account in a new generation bank.

Although details of the transaction were sketchy, sources told Premium Times that Yari gave a lengthy statement to the commission’s operatives before he was released late in the evening of February 3.