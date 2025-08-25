EFCC orders arrest of dismissed staff featured in online matchmaking show

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced itself from the actions of one of its dismissed staff members, Olakunle Alex Folarin, who was recently spotted participating in an online matchmaking programme hosted by popular entertainer Lege Miami.

The agency also ordered Folarin’s arrest for unlawfully retaining official Commission property, including an identity card, which he failed to surrender after his dismissal.

Folarin, who appeared on Lege Miami’s TikTok live dating platform, sparked reactions after viewers identified him as an EFCC “officer.”

The video quickly went viral, prompting public queries to the anti-graft agency.

Reacting in a statement shared via its official X handle on Monday, the EFCC confirmed that Folarin was no longer in its service, having been dismissed for certificate forgery.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, condemned in the strongest terms, the involvement of one of its former staff, Olakunle Alex Folarin, in a matchmaking programme running on Lege Miami social media platforms.

“Folarin was recently dismissed from the Commission for certificate forgery. He was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

“The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered his arrest for being in possession of some Commission’s properties, including an Identity Card, which he should have handed over upon being dismissed from the EFCC.

“The public is advised against associating Folarin’s post-dismissal conduct with the EFCC,” the statement read.

