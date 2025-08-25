EFCC orders arrest of dismissed officer retaining official property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has ordered immediate arrest of its dismissed officer, Olakunle Folarin, for retaining official property, including an identity card after being sacked for certificate forgery.

This is contained in a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Monday in Abuja,.

Oyewale said that the commission condemned the action of the former staff, who was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the commission before he was recently dismissed for certificate forgery.

Oyewale noted that the former personnel was recently spotted with the EFCC identity card, participating in a matchmaking programme on social media platforms hosted by popular entertainer Lege Miami.

”The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has ordered his arrest for being in possession of some commission’s property.”

”The properties include an identity card, which was supposed to have been handed to the commission after his dismissal.

”The public is advised against associating Folarin’s post-dismissal conduct with the EFCC,” he said.

Post Views: 13