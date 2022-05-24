EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the residence of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The anti-graft agency team stormed the residence of the former governor in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arrest him.

In a video obtained by Channels Television, the EFCC operatives were seen within the premises of the former governor.

They insisted that Okorocha, who is seeking to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.